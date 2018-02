EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A construction worker was rescued from a Brooklyn basement Tuesday after being trapped under debris in what FDNY is calling a “major emergency.”

An call was made about 12:30 p.m. about a floor collapse at 463 Rutland Road in East Flatbush, FDNY said. FDNY described the location as a “vacant multiple dwelling.”

A worker became trapped in the basement and was rescued shortly before 2 p.m. The worker was taken to a hospital in serious condition.