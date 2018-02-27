Anti-Semitic incidents in NYC rose by over 90% in 2017: report

The number of anti-Semitic incidents rose by over 90 percent in New York City from 2016 to 2017, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“New Yorkers are seeing an undeniable surge of anti-Semitism and bigotry that we all must confront,” ADL New York Regional Director Evan Bernstein said.

The ADL tracks reports of anti-Semitic vandalism, harassment and assault and publishes the findings in its annual Audit of Anti-Semitics Incidents.

There were 234 total incidents reported in New York City in 2017. The majority occurred in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Of the five boroughs, Queens saw the largest increase compared to 2016. The number of school-related incidents surged in 2017; they rose by 50 percent in K-12 schools and by a whopping 130 percent on college campuses.

“The dramatic increase in harassment, school related incidents and against religious institutions cannot be accepted as a ‘new normal.’ This kind of hate hurts the victim and deeply impacts the Jewish community; we must remain vigilant in denouncing and exposing hate wherever it emerges. We know that when anti-Semitism is on the rise, so too are other forms of hate,” Bernstein said.

There were 380 total reports in New York state. New York consistently has the highest number of incidents in the country, according to the ADL. More than half of anti-Semitic assaults committed nationwide happened in New York state.

Nationally, ADL recorded the largest single-year increase of anti-Semitic incidents since the organization began tracking the data in 1979.

“…We are redoubling our efforts to educate, advocate and engage schools, law enforcement, elected leaders and community leaders to ensure we are standing together against anti-Semitism and bigotry,” Bernstein said.