Uninsured, underinsured New Yorkers eligible for free flu shots

NEW YORK — Uninsured and underinsured New Yorkers will be eligible for free flu shots under a new collaboration between the Health Department and Walgreens.

The Monday announcement comes as the city continues to see elevated influenza rates. Flu shot vouchers will be available at 11 locations throughout the city.

“Our surveillance has shown that influenza activity remains elevated throughout the city, and expanding access to this potentially life-saving vaccine is one more step we can take to ensure New Yorkers remain healthy,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. “The flu shot remains the safest and most effective way to protect yourself and your neighbors from the influenza virus. Flu season is not over, and I urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Walgreens will be offering 1,000 flu shots at the following 11 locations:

Bronx:

Duane Reade: 58 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10468-5441

Walgreens: 666 Courtlandt Ave., Frnt. 3, Bronx, NY 10451-5018

Walgreens: 3085 E. Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10461-5720

Brooklyn

Duane Reade: 724 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-1404

Walgreens: 1366 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221-3615

Walgreens: 3000 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226-4210

Manhattan

Duane Reade: 617 W. 181st St., Frnt. 5, New York, NY 10033-4937

Duane Reade: 568 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027-3407

Queens

Duane Reade: 136-02 Roosevelt Ave., Flushing, NY 11354-5510

Walgreens: 159-34 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432-6001

Staten Island

Duane Reade: 630 Forest Ave., Staten Island, NY 10310-2516

For more information, head here.