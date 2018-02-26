Police seek teen girl and man after victims were lured to dating app and robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISANIA, The Bronx — Detectives are asking for the public's help to track down one of three men suspected of robbing men who were lured to a location, thinking they were meeting up with a potential romantic date.

Investigators are also trying to talk with a teenage girl, who'd set up a false identity on a dating web site in order to attract the victims, according to police.

The NYPD has now released surveillance video of one of the male suspects, as their investigation continues to unfold.

The incidents took place in December and January where male victims would communicate with a woman through a dating site and agree to meet her at 3428 Park Avenue.

In five different incidents, the victims, ranging in age from 19 to 27, arrived at the meeting spot and were then attacked by two men, or three, depending on the incident. The attackers used a knife, or a bat, or their fists in different cases, to force the person who'd shown up to give up his wallet, his cellphone, cash, or, in one case, his electric scooter.

In one other case, the victim told police that he had simply been jumped by the suspects without having arrived seeking a romantic encounter.

Police have arrested two men in the case and are searching for a third man.

Nathaniel Baptiste, 23, faces multiple charges including robbery, menacing, false personation, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.

George Livermoore, 32, is charged with robbery.

The third man wanted for questioning is described to be about 25-30 years old, six feet tall, with a slim build, a heavy beard and short, black curly hair. According to authorities, he used one of the stolen ATM cards to make three different, unauthorized withdrawals from a bank, totaling about $1,100.

Investigators say they also want to talk with Janessia Roberts, 16, who, they say, set up an account on a dating site, under the name Nessa Love. It was to her posts that the different men had responded.

Police are not calling Roberts a suspect. They simply call her a person of interest.

They ask anyone with any information about her, or the suspect who's still at large to call Crime Stoppers at 800- 577-TIPS (or 8477), or to share information online here https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1#/tip.