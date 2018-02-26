PIX11 Investigates: License plate tickets in NJ seem like a ‘cash grab’

Fanwood, NJ— Driving around her central New Jersey neighborhood, Nina O’Connell now notices all the license plates that are technically illegal.

“Most cars have them on there,” she said while pointing one out.

O’Connell should know; she got a ticket for her plate while driving through Fanwood, NJ a few months ago.

“I was very confused and I said ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about, what do you mean?’” O’Connell asked the police officer.

The ticket was for was $54 ticket for an obstructed license plate.

“I said I didn’t understand,” O’Connell said gesturing to her plate. “I can see the plate numbers perfectly… and you can clearly see it’s from the state of New Jersey. I said how can so many people be pulled over for such a ridiculous reason, it had to be more of a cash grab.”

A quick Google search will show plenty of other people from all over the Garden State who were written tickets for an “unclear” plates.

“It’s a very difficult ticket to fight,” veteran traffic attorney Jason Seidman of the Law Office of John Marshall said. “Technically under NJ law, any imprinting on the plate can’t be obstructed. That includes the top of the ’N’ in New Jersey, the bottom of the ‘G’ in Garden State, and of course any of the letters on the plate

A spokeswoman for the New Jersey DMV said the department does advise dealers to make sure their plate holders don’t block anything— but few listen.

Moreover, cops are not beyond breaking the rules.

PIX11 found license plates obstructed by what appeared to be E-ZPass attachments on Fanwood Police police vehicles— the same borough where O’Connell got her ticket.

Ultimately, someone at the state level could change the unclear license plate law. The legislature could modify the law. Or the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office could tell local law enforcement to use common sense and not to write the tickets if officers can plainly read the plates.

“But this is a law I believe that’s 70 years old, a lot of things don’t change over time,” Seidman said.

But O’Connell has hope.

“I’d like to see the state take a good long look at this law and do away with it,” she said.

Because of inquiries by PIX11, a spokeswoman for the NJ AG’s Office said the staff is now aware of the ticketing issue. She said before anything can be done, complaints need to be filed with local prosecutor’s offices.

If you got an “unfair” obstructed license plate ticket, or would like to see a ;aw enforcement directive issued. Contact your local prosecutor’s office and tell them you want your complaint forwarded to the NJ Attorney General.

If the local prosecutor refuses to accept or forward your complain, please contact PIX11’s Henry Rosoff at hrosoff@pix11.com.

Local prosecutors:

Sussex— (973) 383-1570 (no listed email)

Passaic— (973) 881-4000 contact@passaiccountynj.org

Bergen— (201) 646-2300 (no listed email)

Hudson— (201) 795-6400 hcpo@hcpo.org

Essex— (973) 621-4700 (no listed email)

Union—(908) 527-4500 ucpo@ucnj.org.

Middlesex— (732) 745-3300 Prosecutor@co.middlesex.nj.us

Somerset— (908) 575-3300 Bennett@Co.Somerset.Nj.Us

Hunterdon— (908) 788-1129 prosecutor@co.hunterdon.nj.us

Warren— (908) 475-6275 (no listed email)

Mercer— (609) 989-6351 (no listed email)

Monmouth— (732) 431-7160 prosecutor@mcponj.org

Burlington— (609) 265-5035 prosecutor@co.burlington.nj.us

Ocean— (732) 929-2027 DutyDetective@co.ocean.nj.us

Camden—(856) 225-8400 ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

Atlantic—(609) 909-7800 (no listed email)

Gloucester—(856) 384-5500 (no listed email)

Salem— (856) 9350-7510 x8333 (no listed email)

Cumberland— (856) 453-0486 x11100 (no listed email)

Cape May— (609) 465-1135 prosecutor@cmcpros.net