FREEPORT, N.Y. — A person is in custody after shots were fired on Long Island overnight, police said Monday.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy tells Newsday a person shot at officers, one of whom returned fire.

Nassau County police would not confirm who fired their weapon, and PIX11 has reached out to the mayor for comment.

Shots went off at 10:56 p.m. Sunday near Pine Street and South Long Beach Avenue, police said.

One person is in custody, according to police.