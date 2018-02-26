Person apparently carrying concealed weapon arrested at NJ’s Union County College: officials

UNION COUNTY, N.J. — A person “who appeared to have a concealed weapon” was arrested at Union County College Monday, campus officials stated on social media.

A college employee contacted public safety about the apparently armed person around 10 a.m., according to a post on the college’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Local police responded “in force” and arrested the person without incident, the college stated, without clarifying if he or she was in fact armed.

The college added, “Remember: If you see something—say something!”

Union County College says it is New Jersey’s first community college. It serves about 12,000 credit and 10,000 non-credit students at three campuses in the area.