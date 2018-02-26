Parents arrested after 19-year-old daughter found bound in back of car on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police arrested a 19-year-old girl’s parents after they found the teen bound in the back of a car with duct tape over her mouth on Sunday night.

Her feet and hands were also bound with duct tape when she was found in the car on Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side, an NYPD spokesperson said. The parents told police they’d tied up their daughter because she was emotionally disturbed and was difficult to deal with.

Police arrested Rachel Cohen, 38 and Menachem Cohen, 40. They were both charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance and menacing.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, an NYPD official said. Her name has not been released.

The Cohens are from Monticello, a several-hour drive from the Lower East Side. It was not immediately clear what they were doing in New York City. They are awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.