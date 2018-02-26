Nutley schools reopen with increased security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NUTLEY, N.J. — Schools in the Nutley Public School district are back in session Monday after a security threat forced them to close on Feb. 16, just before winter break.

All of the schools in the district were closed on Feb. 16 after Nutley High School student Joseph Rafanello, 18, posted a video on Instagram that included photos of him with guns and school buildings. The video was set to the Foster the People song “Pumped Up Kicks,” which contains lyrics about kids outrunning bullets and guns.

Rafanello was arrested and charged with false public alarm in the 3rd degree.

District schools remained closed for winter break and reopened Monday with an increased police presence.