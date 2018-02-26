Nutley School District talks security after ‘copy-cat’ Stoneman Douglas threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NUTLEY, N.J. — There have been several copycat threats in New Jersey following the Stoneman Douglas mass murder. One of the most high profile threat came in Nutley, where all the schools closed for a day as a precaution.

Monday night at an open Nutley School Board meeting, school officials and parents focused on security.

“Our process worked on February 15th,” said Board President Daniel Carnicella to a full house inside the John H Walker Middle School Auditorium. “People saw something and said something and the police and the district took immediate action.”

Superintendent Dr. Julie Glazer even gave a power point presentation outlining the district security measures, and plans to tighten security in the future.

“Prevention is the best cure,” she said at one point.

However little was said to quell the concerns of parents— especially after what happened late last week across town. Abundant Life, a private Christian school in Nutley, was closed Friday as a precaution.

Two teens, a current and former student of Abundant Life, were arrested for making threats. It was unrelated to the public school threat two weeks ago, but only increases tension in the already nervous town.

“I am here today to ask you to begin putting armed guards at all of our schools during the day, and during pre-care and during after school activities,” Erica Zarro said fighting back tears. “I ask because I do not want my child to be a statistic”

Her request was met with widespread applause from the crowd, and others who spoke after her echoed the request.

The school board said it is in the process of hiring an independent security firm to review all security measures. When asked about a timeline for any changes, the board president implied few drastic changes would come until after the review process.