Man stabbed to death in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was stabbed to death in the Jamaica section of Queens on Monday, police said.

Police said the Anthony Teil, 24, got into a dispute with a man around 12:05 a.m. near Archer Avenue and 153rd Street. Teil was stabbed multiple times in the head and chest at a a bus shelter just a block away from the Jamaica Center Subway Station, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cops do not yet know what the men were fighting about or if Teil knew his attacker.

Police are interviewing witnesses and going through surveillance footage in the area to try and identify the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).