LaGuardia Terminal B tests autonomous robot in some passenger areas

A lot of activity is going on around LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Construction crews are rebuilding the facility and more than seventy-seven thousand daily passengers are on the move.

Now there's a robot.

PIX11 News spotted it outside the doors on the sidewalk. It moves around and makes a sound.

Knightscope has designed various models of autonomous robots for use at a variety of locations. They operate self-sufficiently with cameras and microphones. The information is relayed to assist law enforcement and security personnel.

One of the models is being tested at Terminal B. The company says it will have more information at a later date.