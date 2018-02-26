Hoboken police officer injured in large brawl outside bar, mayor says

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A police officer was injured in a large brawl outside a bar in Hoboken on Saturday, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said.

This fight was last night in front of Hudson Ultra Bar, but our @HobokenPD & residents put up with this almost nightly, not just on the "cons". We will charge not just the persons involved, but the bars that overserve & can't keep their patrons under control as legally required. pic.twitter.com/bD4910rvWP — Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) February 25, 2018

An officer suffered a minor back injury during the fight outside Hudson Ultra Bar and three people were arrested, according to Police Chief Ken Ferrante. Police are investigating to determine if the fight began inside the bar and spilled into the street, Ferrante said.

I would like to further thank all of our @HobokenPD officers who handled that situation, as well as the other 3 major scenes last night. Thank you to @NJTransitPolice and @PAPD911 for their assistance last night at this battle. 3 arrests & one officer with a minor back injury. https://t.co/yRnRNpv0qL — Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) February 26, 2018

Hoboken has been cracking down on bars that overserve customers, particularly during “con” bar crawl events. During these events, people travel to multiple bars on foot or via public transportation. These “cons” can often become rowdy.

17 people were arrested during the Hoboken SantaCon bar crawl in December. Most of the arrests were for assault and disorderly conduct. A 22-year-old woman, who was arrested after being involved in a fight, also punched an officer in the face.

On Friday, Hoboken’s Alcohol and Beverage Control Board suspended five bars and banned them from participating in this year’s LepreCon, the city’s annual, pre-St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl set to take place on March 3.

But, Bhalla said, this kind of disorderly conduct happens year-round in the city.

“We will charge not just the persons involved, but the bars that overserve and can’t keep their patrons under control as legally required,” he said.