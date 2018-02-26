× 8-year-old girl injured in Brooklyn shooting

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — An 8-year-old girl was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday night, police officials said.

She was on Flatlands Avenue near East 83rd Street when she was shot around 5:45 p.m., officials said. The girl was rushed to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation showed she may have been shot, grazed or hit by flying glass.

No additional identifying information was immediately available and police do not have any information on the suspect available at this time.

