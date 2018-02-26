Could you see parks, waterfalls and golf along Park Avenue in Manhattan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Park Avenue is known for many things, including tulips, flowers and art that line the medians stretching along the middle of the road.

A New York City property m,anagement and development company is looking at big ideas for the space.

Fisher Brothers, which has offices and property along Park Avenue, is hosting a design competition.

The finalists have just been announced and the public is encouraged to take a look on a website. They include aquariums, elevated walkways similar to High Line, and miniature golf.

Winston Fisher says the project is designed to encourage new use of the street malls.

They area north of Grand Central along Park Avenue is managed by New York City Parks Department and The Fund For Park Avenue.