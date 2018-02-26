Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa dead at 44

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa Cosby has died from kidney disease, a spokesman for the comedia told the Associated Press on Monday. She was 44.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time. He didn’t provide any other details.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, says Cosby had a history of medical problems and may have been in line for a kidney transplant.

Both TMZ and Us Weekly say they’ve confirmed Cosby’s death.

Ensa Cosby, along with her sister Erinn, was a vocal supporter of her father during his recent sexual assault trial. In a statement released last year, Ensa said her father had been “publicly lynched in the media,” BET reported at the time.

In her statement, Ensa Cosby said she has a “young daughter.”

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them, with many allegeding that he drugged them before the assault.

The case that went to trial was brought by Temple University employee Andrea Constand, who accused Cosby of penetrating her with his fingers after giving her pills that left her woozy and unable to tell him to stop. Cosby said the 2004 encounter at his Philadelphia-area home was consensual.

A jury deliberated for 52 hours before a mistrial was declared on June 17, with two holdouts preventing a guilty verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors plan to retry him.

Bill Cosby, now 80, had five children. In 1997, his only son, Ennis, was robbed and killed on a Los Angeles highway after he stopped to fix a flat tire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.