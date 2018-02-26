Actress Heather Locklear arrested for alleged domestic violence, attacking an officer: reports

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Actress Heather Locklear has been arrested for felony domestic violence and allegedly attacking an officer in California, according to reports Monday.

The Golden Globe-nominated star was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and booked for felony domestic violence and three misdemeanor counts of battery against an officer, local newspaper Ventura County Star reports.

Deputies responded to Locklear’s Thousand Oaks home after her brother called 911, according to TMZ, which first reported the story.

Locklear, 56, was found fighting with her boyfriend, who TMZ reports had a visible mark. She then allegedly became combative with the deputies.

Reports do not state who Locklear is accused of attacking.

This isn’t Locklear’s first issue with domestic violence.

Los Angeles police responded to an altercation between the “Spin City” and “Melrose Place” star and her boyfriend in 2011, TMZ reports. Neither chose to press charges in that incident.