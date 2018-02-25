Skating rink employee arrested after threatening co-workers: police

MIDTOWN — A skating rink employee was arrested after he threatened his co-workers over social media, police said Sunday.

Emmanuel Nival, 17, made a threatening post on Instagram earlier this week directed to his co-workers at the Bryant Park skating rink, the New York Post reported.

In the post, he wrote “N—-s is getting popped on March 4th,” police said. According to the NY Post, Nival’s boss called police after finding the since-deleted post on Friday.

It is unclear what prompted Nival to make the threat or if there have been similar instances in the past.

Nival, who has no previous arrests, was charged with aggravated harassment.