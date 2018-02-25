Police search for 18-year-old alleged gunman in shooting death of 10-year-old NJ boy

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Police released the name and a picture of the alleged gunman who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy and wounded his mother in New Jersey.

Karon Council, 18, allegedly shot Yovanni Banos-Merino on Wednesday evening at his Asbury Park home. Council also allegedly shot the boy’s mother, Lilia Merino, 38. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in helping us locate the second individual involved in this horrible crime,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Police previously took a 16-year-old boy into custody at the local high school. He’s an alleged accomplice in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Brian Weisbrot of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Sean DeShader of the Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at http://www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.