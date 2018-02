Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the wake of the mass shooting massacre that left 17 people dead at a Florida high school, Manhattan Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) is discussing legislative proposals that would ban assault weapons and make it harder for troubled people to buy weapons.

Plus: Councilman Jumaane Williams is sharing his vision for the lieutenant governor’s office. It is now a mostly ceremonial role that Williams intends to revamp if nominated in the Democratic primary.