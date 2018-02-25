NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Man breaks in to Long Island home, claims to be a cop: police

Posted 9:51 AM, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:37PM, February 25, 2018

Robert White was arrested after he broke into a Long Island home and claimed he was a cop. (Nassau County Police Dept.)

LAWRENCE, L.I. — A man was arrested after he broke into a Long Island home posing as a Nassau County police officer Friday evening.

Robert White, 48, forced his way into the victim’s second floor bedroom apartment around 6:30 p.m., police said.

When he entered the apartment, he told the victim, 21, he was an officer and was there to collect rent money. He threatened the victim would be arrested if he did not comply, authorities said.

The victim handed White an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

White was later taken into custody and was charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of grand larceny and criminal impersonation.