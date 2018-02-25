Man accused of fatally shooting 10-year-old NJ boy in police custody

The man who allegedly fatally shot a 10-year-old boy in his New Jersey home and injured the boy’s mother is in police custody, officials said.

Police had released a photo of 18-year-old Karon Council Sunday and asked for the public’s help in finding him. He was arrested in Florida and will be extradited to New Jersey for trial.

He’s facing charges for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Officials say the intended target of the shooting was a man who lives in the same home as the victims, 10-year-old Yovanni Banos-Merino and his mother, 38-year-old Lilia Merino.

Police previously arrested a 16-year-old boy at the local hospital. He was charged Thursday as an accomplice to the shooting. His name has not been released.