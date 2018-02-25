Long Island man charged with showing 4-year-old porn: police

ROSLYN, L.I. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly showed a 4-year-old girl porn at a car dealership on Long Island.

Fei Du, 53, was watching sexually explicit material on a dealership-owned computer inside the Rallye Mercedes waiting room when he motioned a 4-year-old girl to watch the video, authorities said.

According to police, the child’s mother saw the incident and took her daughter from the waiting room before calling 911.

Du was taken into custody and charged with public display of offensive sexual material and endangering the welfare of a child.