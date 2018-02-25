Guggenheim Museum helps man propose to girlfriend

UPPER EAST SIDE — A couple’s Sunday date at the Guggenheim Museum ended with a beautiful surprise.

It’s around noon on Sunday on the Upper East Side. Abraham Serouya is inside, pacing.

What’s about to happen will change his life.

Serouya strategically set up two of his girlfriend’s photos in the museum’s basement with the help of the museum staff — that was just the beginning.

The tour he set up for her and her family ends with him getting down on one knee, popping the question.

“He says I have to show you something in the basement and I’m like wow private archives. All of a sudden, I see two of my photos up — oh my God those are mine,” Carol Sabbagh said, “Once I saw my photos I knew.”

So why the Guggenheim?

“Because she’s such a great photographer, I wanted to display her work and give her a taste what it’s going to be like in a few years,” said Serouya.

Carol studies photography and Abraham is on his way to becoming a dentist.

Surrounded by their loved ones, the two say the day couldn’t be anymore perfect.

“She’s the best. She’s beautiful, smart, the top of her class, and she’s a talented photographer,” Serouya said.

The couple not wasting much time — they already have a date set for the wedding. It’s expected to take place this summer.