Chinese New Year festivities in full swing in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — The Chinese New Year Parade is one of the biggest spectacles of Chinatown.

It’s an explosion of light and sound involving bell ringing, fire cracker lighting, colorful costumes and the traditional lion and dragon dances.

The Lunar New Year is the most important in the Chinese calendar and is based on the phases of the moon.

Politicians like Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams were there along with former Knicks basketball star Latrell Sprewell.

The new year began on Feb. 16. This is the Year of the Dog.

“Loyal and sincere, that what dogs are and they will never abandon you, so that’s what Year of the Dog is all about,” one reveller, who didn’t want to give his name, told PIX11.

PIX11 found some little ones throwing some pow wow party snaps and PIX11 tried to find out more about what the new year means to so many here in Chinatown.

“It means a year of good luck,” Susan Dong, walking through Chinatown, told PIX11 News.

Years of the Dog includes 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934.