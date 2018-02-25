Armed pair tie up 3 dollar store employees during gunpoint Queens robbery

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — Two armed robbers tied up three dollar store employees Sunday morning at gunpoint, police said.

The robbers walked into a Dollar General on 14th Avenue around 8:30 a.m., displayed a gun and forced the employees to the back of the store where they restrained them, an NYPD spokesman said. While the workers were tied up, the robbers took $2,500 worth of cash and merchandise and fled the store in an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately have a description of the perpetrators available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).