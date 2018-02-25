21-year-old man fatally stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 21-year-old man died from a stab wound to the chest Sunday, police said.

Officers found him on Bedford Avenue in front of Armory Men’s Shelter in Crown Heights around 1 p.m., officials said. He was unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency medical services rushed the man to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrest have been made and police did not immediately have a description available for the culprit.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).