Woman struck, killed by bus in New Jersey: prosecutor’s office

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a bus in New Jersey Saturday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The woman was struck around 6 p.m. at Mt Hebron Rd. and Grove Street in Montclair.

Essex County police have identified the woman as 26-year-old Maya Moar.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Moar was an au pair from Israel who worked for a Montclair family.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Moar was stuck by a DeCamp bus as she exited the bus.

The bus did not stop and left the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.

Assignment editor Ava Pittman contributed to this report.