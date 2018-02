MONTCLAIR, N.J. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Montclair Saturday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The woman was struck around 8 p.m. at Mt Hebron Rd. and Grove Street.

Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said they believe the woman was struck by a bus, but are still investigating the details of her death.

Assignment editor Ava Pittman contributed to this report.