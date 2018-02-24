Two men shot outside Queens strip club: police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Two met were shot outside of a strip club in the Long Island City section of Queens Saturday, police said.

Cops said a man left the club, located on Steinway Street between 35th and 36th Avenues, with his friend around 3:55 a.m. They were crossing Steinway Street when the victim, 29, was struck by a gunshot on his ride side, according to police.

Police said another man, 33, was also struck by a gunshot in his right ankle.

Both victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition

No arrests have been made.