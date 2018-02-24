Trio who attacked barber with baseball bat acted in self defense, shop manager says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, the Bronx — Police released video and photos of 3 people they say assaulted a barber at this shop on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx Saturday. But the video does not tell the whole story, according to manager of the barbershop.

According to police, a man who was disappointed with his haircut refused to pay and he and his friends assaulted the barber with a baseball bat. The barber received 15 stitches above his eye and a fractured elbow.

But Jesus, the manager of the shop, said it was actually a case of self defense.

"The kids were the victims. The barber was the aggressor," he said. "He didn't want to let the guys leave the barber shop. He ran into the car and shut the door down. They were just defending themselves."

Jesus said when things got heated, other patrons offered to pay for the haircut and there was no need to physically go after the disappointed customer.

Police said regardless, you can't hit someone with a baseball bat. Cops said the trio hasn't been charged yet and they need to hear their side of the story.

Jesus told PIX 11 News the barber only worked for him for 3 weeks. He said when he saw the full video, he fired him the next day.