HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx — Police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby in the Bronx.

The baby girl was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment on Ogden Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Friday night.

EMS responded and transported the baby to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. She was identified as Rylie DeLeon.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Officials say the infant had no visible signs of trauma, but an investigation is ongoing.