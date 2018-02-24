New Jersey school locked down after threatening social media post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — The James Caldwell High School went on lockdown Saturday afternoon after an online threat.

An all-day music marathon to raise money for a school trip was taking place at the school when the lockdown took place. Sophomore Mai Chiaet was in the auditorium when it happened.

"It's a scary feeling to not know what is going to happen," she told PIX11. She worried about her mother, who came to see her perform and was pushed into a classroom. "She was in a small closet, with everyone in that room, that's horrifying to think you can't contact your own mother in a time like this."

Sources told PIX 11 the lockdown was in response to a post from a former student on social media. The student, who we are told dropped out, was holding a gun in the post.

Parent Jeff Smookler said after with what happened in Florida, you can't be too safe.

"Even one incident is one too many, this country needs to stop and take control. No other country around the world has the problems we do," he said.

After police deemed the building safe, they evacuated and the rest of the music festival was canceled.

It's unclear whether the student who made the post was charged.