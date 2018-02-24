Bronx barber attacked by trio with baseball bat after man refuses to pay for haircut

THE BRONX — Police are looking for three people accused of attacking a barber in the Bronx after one of them refused to pay for a haircut.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday, inside of a barbershop at 563 E. Tremont Ave.

Police say a customer refused to pay for his haircut, struck the 53-year-old barber with a brush and ran out of the shop. Once outside, the attacker and barber got into a physical altercation when another man and a woman joined the fight, striking the barber with a baseball bat.

The barber was transported to the hospital with an elbow fracture and received 15 stitches to his face.

All three fled the area in a 2014 Nissan Altima with a New Jersey license plate, #E24-FZX.

The first attacker has short black hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a NJ Devils hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers. The woman has medium length straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black sweater, blue jeans and sneakers. The second man was wearing a gray sweater with a diamond design, sweatpants and MLB Blue Jays baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.