BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man was arrested and charged on Wednesday for slashing a woman in Brooklyn last month.

Police said on Jan. 27 around 11:30 a.m., a woman was crossing the intersection of Flatbush and Dekalb Avenue when a man approached her and slashed her with an unknown object. The victim, 21, was taken to Methodist Hospital.

Police said Michael Alston, 40, has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to the crime.