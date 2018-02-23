PIX11 nominated for 51 Emmy Awards

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station, and its site PIX11.com, have been nominated for a total of 51 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 350 Emmy® Awards.
The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 61st Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry. NY NATAS’ 61st Annual New York Emmy® Award Ceremony will be held on April 14.
The following are PIX11’s 51 Emmy® Award nominations:
Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)
- Massive Nor’easter Slams NYC. March 14, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Executive Producer; Kala Rama, Anchor/Reporter; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director
General Assignment Report
- Farewell to Officer Familia. July 11, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter
- Detective Steven McDonald: Saint of the City. January 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer
Continuing Coverage
- Captured: Public Enemy Number One. September 17, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Executive Producer; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Kala Rama, Anchor/Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director
Feature News Report: Light Series
- Hidden New York. July 7, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor
Feature News Report
- Buried Secrets. May 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Darren McQuade, Photojournalist; Eddie Lebron, Editor/Photographer
News Special
- Unrest in America. January 29, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Zack Smith, Executive Producer
Arts: Program/Special
- Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: And the Tony Goes To… May 27, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producer/Host; Keith Hurd, Producer; John Gore, Producer; Matt Hege, Executive Producer
Entertainment: News
- Life After Death: The Notorious B. I. G. March 9, 2017. (PIX11.com). Ayana Harry, Reporter
Children/Youth
- Namaskate! March 23, 2017. (PIX11.com). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Eddie Lebron, Photographer/Editor
Teen
- Wonderama. January 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Charles Armstrong, Executive Producer; Edward Bralower, Co-Producer; David Osmond, Executive Producer
- Monica’s Making It Happen – We’ve Got Your Back! Fighting for the Teens of NY. September 17, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Monica Morales, Reporter/Producer
Health/Science
- His Gloves Hide a Secret. July 21, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer
Historical/Cultural: Program/Special
- The Big Idea! September 10, 2016. (PIX11.com). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Executive Producer/Editor; Rolando Pujol, Executive Producer
Religion
- Secret Life of Muslims. December 20, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Narmeen Choudhury, Reporter
Societal Concerns
- Bail and Jail: How Pedro Hernandez’s Case Highlights an Inequality of Justice. November 28, 2016. (WPIX-TV). James Ford, Reporter/Producer
Interview/Discussion
- Celebrity Taste Makers with Jennifer Esposito. October 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator/Executive Producer/Writer
- Celebrity Taste Makers with John O’Hurley. June 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator/Executive Producer/Writer
Nostalgia Program
- No One Is Safe from Son of Sam. August 10, 2017. (PIX11.com). David Hyman, Creative Director
- The Final Fight. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV). James Ford, Producer; Jay Dow, Producer; Mario Diaz, Producer
Public/Current/Community Affairs: Series
- The Hooked Generation: Inside the Opioid Crisis. April 28, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Executive Producer; Eddie Lebron, Lead Editor/Photographer; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Dan Mannarino, Reporter; Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Keith Lopez, Photographer; Ken Pelczar, Photographer/Editor; Tamsen Fadal, Host; Amy Waldman, News Director
Promotion: News Promo – Single Spot/Campaign
- Mysteries of Hart Island. May 8, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director
Promotion: News Promo – Image
- Mr G Runs. November 20, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director
Promotion: Program Promo – Single Spot/Campaign
- PIX11 – Two Teams, One Station – New York’s Very Own Home for Baseball. February 16, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director
Promotion: Program Promo – Sports
- Baseball: New York’s Very Own. April 7, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP Creative Services
Promotion: Program Promo – Image
- Not on Our Watch – Crime Watch Daily. December 19, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director
Journalistic Enterprise
- Keith Lopez. February 13, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
Interactivity
- 9/11: Fifteen Years Later. September 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, SVP of Creative
Craft Specialty: Research
- James Ford, Jay Dow, Mario Diaz. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
News Producer
- Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt. September 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
- Zack R. Smith. September 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Anchor – News
- Kala Rama. June 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
- Scott Stanford. January 4, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
- Tamsen Fadal. October 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
- Kori Chambers. August 30, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Anchor – Sports
- Scott Stanford. June 15, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest
- Marvin Scott. December 6, 2016 (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Live
- Lisa Mateo, Tony Mazza, David Kimmel. January 2, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
- Shirley Chan. September 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Political
- Mario Diaz. September 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment
- Mary Murphy. November 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
- Kirstin Cole. November 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV)
Talent: Reporter – Spot News
- Mario Diaz. December 29, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
- Myles Miller. January 29, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Reporter – Sports
- James Ford, Mario Diaz, Jay Dow. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Talent: Commentator/Editorialist/Program Host/Moderator
- Tamsen Fadal
Talent: Reporter – Transportation/Traffic
- Greg Mocker
Photographer: News
- Darren McQuade. September 27, 2016. (WPIX-TV).
Video Journalist
- Darren McQuade. January 27, 2017. (WPIX-TV).
Writer: News
- Mario Diaz, Jay Dow, James Ford. December 16, 2016. (WPIX-TV).