PIX11 nominated for 51 Emmy Awards

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship television station is pleased to announce the station, and its site PIX11.com, have been nominated for a total of 51 Emmy® Awards by the New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To date, PIX11 has won over 350 Emmy® Awards.

The New York Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 61st Annual New York Emmy® Awards honor outstanding achievement in the television industry. NY NATAS’ 61st Annual New York Emmy® Award Ceremony will be held on April 14.

The following are PIX11’s 51 Emmy® Award nominations:

Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-49)

Massive Nor’easter Slams NYC. March 14, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Executive Producer; Kala Rama, Anchor/Reporter; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director

General Assignment Report

Farewell to Officer Familia. July 11, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter

Detective Steven McDonald: Saint of the City. January 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer

Continuing Coverage

Captured: Public Enemy Number One. September 17, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt, Executive Producer; Anthony DiLorenzo, Reporter; Kala Rama, Anchor/Reporter; Amy Waldman, News Director

Feature News Report: Light Series

Hidden New York. July 7, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Dan Mannarino, Anchor

Feature News Report

Buried Secrets. May 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Darren McQuade, Photojournalist; Eddie Lebron, Editor/Photographer

News Special

Unrest in America. January 29, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Zack Smith, Executive Producer

Arts: Program/Special

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: And the Tony Goes To… May 27, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Tamsen Fadal, Executive Producer/Host; Keith Hurd, Producer; John Gore, Producer; Matt Hege, Executive Producer

Entertainment: News

Life After Death: The Notorious B. I. G. March 9, 2017. (PIX11.com). Ayana Harry, Reporter

Children/Youth

Namaskate! March 23, 2017. (PIX11.com). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Producer; Eddie Lebron, Photographer/Editor

Teen

Wonderama. January 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Charles Armstrong, Executive Producer; Edward Bralower, Co-Producer; David Osmond, Executive Producer

Monica’s Making It Happen – We’ve Got Your Back! Fighting for the Teens of NY. September 17, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Monica Morales, Reporter/Producer

Health/Science

His Gloves Hide a Secret. July 21, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Mary Murphy, Reporter/Producer

Historical/Cultural: Program/Special

The Big Idea! September 10, 2016. (PIX11.com). Kimberly Pestalozzi, Executive Producer/Editor; Rolando Pujol, Executive Producer

Religion

Secret Life of Muslims. December 20, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Narmeen Choudhury, Reporter

Societal Concerns

Bail and Jail: How Pedro Hernandez’s Case Highlights an Inequality of Justice. November 28, 2016. (WPIX-TV). James Ford, Reporter/Producer

Interview/Discussion

Celebrity Taste Makers with Jennifer Esposito. October 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator/Executive Producer/Writer

Celebrity Taste Makers with John O’Hurley. June 10, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Tony Monte, Creator/Executive Producer/Writer

Nostalgia Program

No One Is Safe from Son of Sam. August 10, 2017. (PIX11.com). David Hyman, Creative Director

The Final Fight. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV). James Ford, Producer; Jay Dow, Producer; Mario Diaz, Producer

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Series

The Hooked Generation: Inside the Opioid Crisis. April 28, 2017. (WPIX-TV). Rebecca Millman, Executive Producer; Eddie Lebron, Lead Editor/Photographer; Mary Murphy, Reporter; Dan Mannarino, Reporter; Kirstin Cole, Reporter; Keith Lopez, Photographer; Ken Pelczar, Photographer/Editor; Tamsen Fadal, Host; Amy Waldman, News Director

Promotion: News Promo – Single Spot/Campaign

Mysteries of Hart Island. May 8, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director

Promotion: News Promo – Image

Mr G Runs. November 20, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director

Promotion: Program Promo – Single Spot/Campaign

PIX11 – Two Teams, One Station – New York’s Very Own Home for Baseball. February 16, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director

Promotion: Program Promo – Sports

Baseball: New York’s Very Own. April 7, 2017. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, VP Creative Services

Promotion: Program Promo – Image

Not on Our Watch – Crime Watch Daily. December 19, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, Creative Director

Journalistic Enterprise

Keith Lopez. February 13, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Interactivity

9/11: Fifteen Years Later. September 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV). David Hyman, SVP of Creative

Craft Specialty: Research

James Ford, Jay Dow, Mario Diaz. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

News Producer

Brynne Gadinis-Anstadt. September 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Zack R. Smith. September 30, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Anchor – News

Kala Rama. June 9, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Scott Stanford. January 4, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Tamsen Fadal. October 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Kori Chambers. August 30, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Anchor – Sports

Scott Stanford. June 15, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest

Marvin Scott. December 6, 2016 (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Live

Lisa Mateo, Tony Mazza, David Kimmel. January 2, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Shirley Chan. September 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Political

Mario Diaz. September 1, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Specialty Assignment

Mary Murphy. November 11, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Kirstin Cole. November 22, 2016. (WPIX-TV)

Talent: Reporter – Spot News

Mario Diaz. December 29, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Myles Miller. January 29, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Reporter – Sports

James Ford, Mario Diaz, Jay Dow. December 12, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Talent: Commentator/Editorialist/Program Host/Moderator

Tamsen Fadal

Talent: Reporter – Transportation/Traffic

Greg Mocker

Photographer: News

Darren McQuade. September 27, 2016. (WPIX-TV).

Video Journalist

Darren McQuade. January 27, 2017. (WPIX-TV).

Writer: News