New Jersey student arrested for posting Instagram video threatening school: police

NUTLEY, N.J. — A student has been arrested for allegedly threatening his high school in a video posted to the social media site Instagram, police said Friday.

Nutley High School student Joseph Rafanello, 18, was charged with false public alarm in the 3rd degree for posting the video. The video posted included threatening song lyrics from the Foster the People song, “Pumped Up Kicks,” which talked about kids outrunning bullets and guns.

Nutley police said they have not uncovered any further active security threats to any of the town’s public schools, but will be increasing patrols as a proactive measure.