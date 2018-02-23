Infant found covered in feces and urine in Brooklyn; mother arrested: police

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A mother is under arrest after her 3-month-old baby was found covered in feces and urine inside their Brooklyn apartment, police said Friday.

Police responded to reports of a child possibly left alone at an apartment on Battledore Street between Avenue V and W Thursday around 5 a.m., NYPD officials said.

Responding officers said they were greeted by Yasheameia Hamilton, but noticed roaches scattering throughout the apartment.

Lights were not working inside the unit, and her infant child appeared to have dry skin, police said.

Upon further inspection, police realized the the baby, who was born in November, had a soiled diaper and clothing, they said.

The NY Daily News described the child as being “covered” in feces and urine, and reported her clothing was “soaked.”

Hamilton was arrested and faces a charge of acting injurious to a child, police said.

Police would not confirm if the mother had a history of abuse, but the Daily News reports she was arrested in 2012 for allegedly beating another one of her children and allowing a stroller the child was inside to roll downstairs.