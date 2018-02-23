How Monica’s bringing the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Evangeline Williams, Emily Molina, Addrene McBean, and Carol Williams are Bronx moms on a mission. They are fighting the City to get heat.

“NYCHA sucks. They say call back, I could be dead by then,” said Addrene McBean.

“We need repairs. Many of us have mold, our ceilings are falling apart, and there’s no heat or hot water,” said Emily Molina.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “staff visited each apartment and confirmed there are no heat issues, but they did schedule all other repair needs."

PIX11 news will visit their homes again when it gets colder.

= = =

Roxanne Reed lives in the Castle Hill Houses and says it’s been a long winter with inconsistent heat.

“I’m freezing in my house no heat on here. I’m going to turn not a popsicle.

Can someone send some heat to my house. I’m a senior citizen,” said Reed. Reed says her and her neighbors are suffering on cold days.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “staff attempted to visit all apartments today. They confirmed heat was working in two and restored service in one. Staff was unable to access one unit but confirmed there are no open heat tickets. We will continue working diligently to provide our resident safe, warm apartments.”

= = =

Karen Johnson says standing in her living room in Harlem apartment on West 120th Street, the wind comes through her windows and it feels like she is in a refrigerator.

“It’s ridiculous. No one calls us back. I’m cold,” said Johnson. Johnson uses duct tape and garbage bags to block the wind but she says it doesn’t help. “We are tired of complaining with no action,” says the tenant association president, Michelle Carvalho.

PIX11 news reached out to Advantage management and a manager promised to fix the heat and replace the windows by Friday. Management delivered and installed new windows.

