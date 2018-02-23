Hidden New York: Not your ordinary doctor’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Tucked away off 38th Street and Lexington Avenue is a red door. It is labeled both Physician's Office and The Burns Archive. So, what exactly is inside?

Open the door and you'll step through what looks like an entryway into a home. Then pass through another doorway and you're in Dr. Stanley Burn's waiting room.

Burns is an ophthalmologist by trade but a historian at heart. And he loves telling stories through photos.

"The significance is we show you how we got to today," Burns said. "We show what road was taken, because most people forget. So we teach how you got here."

Burns said reading history doesn't tell the full story, but a picture does.

So, on display are some of his million-plus photos to help you understand the practice of medicine through the years.

In a photo dating back to 1902, one can see the theatre of surgery. A doctor performing to a crowd of onlookers. That photo inspired a TV show called "The Nick," whose slogan was "modern medicine had to start somewhere."

Burns was a consultant on the show, teaching actors how to perform surgery in a convincing manner.

"It was important to show the development of medicine," Burns said.

Burns also serves as a consultant for a number of movies, including the Oscar-nominated film "The Big Sick."

If you'd like to visit the archive, there is a fee. You can find out more by visiting their website, here.