Florida governor proposes raising gun-buying age to 21

PARKLAND, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday a comprehensive plan to keep students safe, a week after a former student fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We must take care of our kids,” he said in a new conference announcing his plan. “Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with illnesses is what we need to do.”

Scott announced hundreds of millions of dollars will be used to go toward improving security in school and mental health services — his action plan separated into three points: gun laws, school safety, and mental health.

Through the plan, Scott said he wants to make it “virtually impossible” for those suffering from a mental illness to use a gun. He also called for tougher background checks and waiting periods to buy firearms. Through his plan, Scott announced he will raise the gun-buying age, requiring buyers to be 21 and older.

Regarding school safety, Scott is requiring one law enforcement officer for every 1,000 students to be stations in every school. The officers must be on-site during school hours. Students and faculty are also required to participate in mandatory active shooter drills, and an anonymous “See something, say something” hotline and mobile act will be implemented for students to use.

In Scott’s third point, the governor intends to expand mental health services statewide, including counseling and crisis management programs. He also wants to see bump stocks for weapons banned.

When asked what he thinks about President Trump’s proposal to have teachers armed, Scott opposes the idea — “Let teachers focus on teaching.”

