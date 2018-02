Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMBURG, N.J. — If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family this winter break, you don’t have to go far.

Just one hour from the city is a little oasis in New Jersey. Crystal Springs Resort is a four-season destination featuring 2 hotels, 2 spas, 9 dining options, 6 golf courses and sports club, located on 4,000 acres in Hamburg.

Its biosphere includes a pool, water slide, sauna and cafe. For winter fun, hop on a shuttle to the neighboring ski slopes.