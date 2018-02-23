EMT charged with sexually abusing patient in back of ambulance in Manhattan: sources

NEW YORK — An EMT has been charged with sexually abusing a patient in the back of an ambulance, sources confirmed Friday.

Michael Seebrat, 46, of Queens, was arrested Friday around 11:30 a.m. and is being charged with sexual abuse, police said.

On July 17, 2017, Seebrat, an FDNY EMT, picked up an intoxicated 24-year-old woman from The Standard Hotel in Greenwich Village, according to police

While he transported the patient to a Manhattan hospital, she woke up to him groping her breasts and licking her body, sources said.

Seebrat’s DNA was used to obtain an indictment, according to the NYPost.