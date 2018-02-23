× Disabled bus causes delays on Lincoln Tunnel, at least 1 person injured

NEW YORK — A disabled bus on the Lincoln Tunnel has caused traffic between Manhattan and New Jersey during the Friday morning commute.

Drivers using the Lincoln Tunnel are told to expect delays heading into Manhattan and outbound to New Jersey because of a disabled bus in the outbound tube lane of the tunnel.

According to the Port Authority officials, at least one person was injured.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.