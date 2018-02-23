Death of 5-month-old baby in Manhattan appears suspicious: sources

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 5-month-old baby Friday, according to sources.

Police responded to the Robert F. Wagner Houses in East Harlem around 12:15 p.m., sources said.

A 5-month-old baby was found unresponsive, sources said. The baby later died.

Police believe the death is suspicious and want to question the baby’s father, sources said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).