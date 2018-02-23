NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Child struck by falling piece of wood in Queens, officials say

Posted 12:25 PM, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, February 23, 2018

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A child was injured after she was struck by a piece of wood that fell out of a window Friday morning, officials said.

A child was injured by a falling piece of wood in Jackson Heights on Feb. 23, 2018. (Citizen app)

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. along 83rd Street and 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

According to police, a construction worker was working from the window on an unknown floor of a building when a piece of wood fell and hit the girl on the head.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.