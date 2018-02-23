Bronx dad indicted on assault charges for allegedly beating 4-year-old with baseball bat

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A Bronx dad has been indicted on multiple charges after he allegedly hit his 4-year-old daughter with an aluminum baseball bat last month, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced.

Noel Morales, 32, was taken into custody after he allegedly swung a bat at his daughter while her mother was went to work — growing frustrated with the fact the child’s mother was “always putting me down,” court documents said.

When the girl’s mother returned home and found the girl, she was rushed to the hospital and suffered severe injuries, including contusions to the liver, bruising on her stomach and back and a broken arm, officials said.

Morales was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Bronx District Attorney said they are working to find justice for the child and her family.

“Allegations of abuse against a helpless, innocent child are more horrific and disturbing when they are against a family member meant to protect the child. This little girl was left alone with serious injuries until her mother found her. We will work hard to find a measure of justice and safety for both of them,” said Clark.