NO HEAT? CLICK HERE TO LET US KNOW YOU NEED HELP

Trump tweets in favor of gun control measures in wake of Florida school shooting

Posted 9:13 AM, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 09:17AM, February 22, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants to see action on a series of gun control measures, saying “Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue – I hope!”

President Donald Trump hosts a listening session with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors Julie Cordover, second right, and Jonathan Blank, and his mother Melissa Blank, and others in the State Dining Room at the White House on Feb. 21, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump was speaking on Twitter Thursday. He says: “I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!”

He did not immediately offer more details.

Trump appeared to be endorsing a plan to raise the minimum age to buy assault-type weapons.

Related Story
Students at town hall to Washington, NRA: Guns are the problem, do something

He has previously expressed interest in efforts to strengthen the federal background check system. It was not clear if he would back closing loopholes that permit loose private sales on the internet and at gun shows.

 

Trump also tweeted about the possibility of arming teachers, clarifying previous statements he made.

The president said he means concealed weapons for “gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best.”

Related Story
Superintendent of Florida school shooting district: ‘We don’t need to put guns in the hands of teachers’

He tweeted: “I never said ‘give teachers guns’ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC.” Trump says that giving concealed weapons to highly trained teachers would allow them to, in his words, “immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions.”

Trump added: “Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this.” He says: “ATTACKS WOULD END!”

At a White House listening session on gun violence Wednesday, Trump raised the idea of arming some teachers with concealed weapons.

Related stories