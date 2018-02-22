Swastikas etched onto car windows in Brooklyn: police

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are investigating a hate crime after anti-Semitic symbols were found carved onto several cars on Wednesday.

Swastikas were found around 52nd Street and 16th Avenue in Borough Park, police said. The hate symbols were found etched on a passenger window of a 2017 Lexus and a 2015 Ford, authorities said.

Borough Park is known to be a predominantly Jewish neighborhood and is home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities outside Israel.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).