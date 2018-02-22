Over $46K stolen in series of Queens home burglaries

QUEENS — Police are looking for the duo involved in a series of residential burglaries Queens.

The burglaries occurred within the past month, with the earliest incident reported on Jan. 28 and the most recent reported on Feb. 12.

According to police, ten homes were targeted along East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, Maspeth and Corona — the individuals gaining entry by forcing windows or doors open.

About $46,500 was stolen from the houses, with $28,000 stolen from one residence along Borden Avenue and Perry Avenue in Maspeth. Jewelry, laptops, credit cards and clothing were also recovered from in the burglaries.

During two incidents, the thieves were unsuccessful, getting away with no property.

The individuals are described as males with backpacks and masks over their faces. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing at the time of the incidents.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).